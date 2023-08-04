Ads
Ads
Friday, Aug 4, 2023
Home | News | Indian Womens Compound Team Wins Gold Medal In World Archery Championships

Indian women’s compound team wins gold medal in World Archery Championships

Indian women's compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur clinched a gold medal

By PTI
Published Date - 06:00 PM, Fri - 4 August 23
Indian women’s compound team wins gold medal in World Archery Championships
Indian women's compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur clinched a gold medal

Berlin: The Indian women’s compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur clinched a gold medal in the World Archery Championships after beating Mexico in the final here on Friday.

The Indian trio won 235-229 to open the gold medal account for the country in the championships.

Earlier, India had beaten Colombia 220-216 in the semifinals after a 228-226 win over Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals.

Related News

Latest News