India’s Covid infection tally rises by 226, active caseload declines to 4,529

Active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

By PTI Published Date - 10:07 AM, Sun - 4 December 22

File Photo

New Delhi: India logged 226 new Covid infections in a day taking the tally of cases to 4.46 crore while active caseload has declined by 68 to reach 4,529, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated

on Sunday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,30,6278 with one fatality being reported from Odisha, data updated at 8 am stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,38,235, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry’s website, 219.93 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.