India’s largest musical floating fountain launched in Hyderabad

Developed with a cost of Rs. 17.02 crore, the unique musical floating fountain is 180m in length, 10m wide and has a height of about 90 meters

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:28 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Musical floating fountain at Hussain Sagar. Photo: M Gopi Krishna

Hyderabad: Adding yet another star attraction for tourists and weekend revelers in Hyderabad, the country’s largest musical floating fountain with a length of 180 meters and a height of 90 meters was launched at Hussain Sagar Lake, near NTR Marg by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Thursday.

Developed with a cost of Rs. 17.02 crore, which also includes operations and maintenance of the facility for the next three years by HMDA, the unique musical floating fountain is 180m in length, 10m wide and has a height of about 90 meters.

Also Read Double Decker buses back on Hyderabad roads!

Some of the unique features of the musical floating fountain include three sets of lasers to showcase various themes, mist fairy fog to create a cloud effect along with music and nearly 800 jet high-powered nozzles and 880 underwater LED lights to create a dynamic effect.

All the nozzles and the jets of the fountain are programmed through DMX controller and synchronized with music. The spray height of the chasing nozzles varies from 12m to 45m whereas the central jet is the tallest jet with spray height of 90 meters.

The HMDA will conduct three-shows of 20 minutes each in weekdays and four shows in weekends between 7 pm and 10 pm, a release added.