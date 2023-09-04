India’s Soham Chatterjee sets two national records at Singapore International Freediving Championship 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:23 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Hyderabad: Indian freediving athlete Soham Chatterjee sets two national records at the Singapore International Freediving Championship 2023 completed on Sunday.

The Kolkata diver Soham Chatterjee set a new national record for India with a breath-holding time of 4 minutes and 31 seconds in the Static Freediving category. This achievement not only demonstrates Soham’s remarkable lung capacity and composure but also puts India firmly on the map of competitive freediving.

He also made waves in the Indoor Dynamic Freediving category using bi fins, covering a distance of 75 metres. This performance secured him yet another new national record.

Both of these national records have been officially validated by CMAS Singapore and CMAS India, the sole representative of the World Underwater Federation – CMAS in India. CMAS is recognised by the International Olympic Committee and serves as the global governing body of freediving.