Singapore sends investigators to assist bridge collapse in Baltimore

On Tuesday, a container vessel flying the Singaporean flag collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, resulting in the bridge's collapse.

By IANS Updated On - 27 March 2024, 10:26 AM

The cargo ship Dali sits in the water after running into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: AFP

Singapore: Singapore‘s Transport Safety Investigation Bureau and Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) have dispatched officers to Baltimore in the US to support the investigation into a vessel-bridge collision incident, according to the latest statement from the MPA.

A Singapore-flagged container vessel collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore on Tuesday, and the bridge collapsed.

The ship management company, Synergy Marine Pte Ltd, reported that the vessel lost propulsion before the incident. As a result, it failed to maintain the desired heading and collided with the bridge, said the statement.

The vessel was reported to have dropped its anchors as part of the emergency procedures prior to its impact with the bridge. The vessel was under pilotage at the time of the incident, the MPA added.

Search and rescue efforts led by US authorities are ongoing, according to the statement.