IndiGo evaluates honorific ‘Mx’ for internal candidates

Sukhjit S Pasricha, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at IndiGo, told PTI that the airline has implemented various initiatives for the LGBTQ+ community, including employee referral programmes specifically designed to encourage hiring of LGBTQ+ individuals.

By PTI Published Date - 26 August 2024, 03:08 PM

New Delhi: IndiGo is evaluating introducing the gender-neutral option of honorific ‘Mx’ for internal candidates as part of larger efforts to boost inclusivity.

Besides, the country’s largest carrier, which has a domestic market share of 62 per cent, aims to increase by two-fold the number of individuals with disabilities employed by it.

An airline spokesperson said it is evaluating introducing the option of honorific ‘Mx’ for internal candidates.

“This has strengthened candidate mobilisation through internal resources and fostered a more inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ employees… we partner with agencies specialising in LGBTQ+ recruitment,” he said.

According to him, there is a steady induction of LGBTQ+ individuals and they are working in various functions, including flying, at the airline.

“Our benefits like gender reassignment surgery, inclusion of live-in partners in the medical insurance, has created an even more inclusive space, and has been one of the attractive features in our outreach to aspiring candidates from the community,” he added.

At the end of March 31, 2024, the airline had 36,860 permanent employees, including 5,038 pilots and 9,363 cabin crew.

“Our organisation has over 240+ individuals with disabilities across 60+ cities in customer facing roles. The placement of individuals with disabilities is determined based on multiple factors, including safety, accommodation requirements, and skill mapping.

“We prioritise merit-based hiring and have primarily employed individuals with disabilities as customer service officers/executives for airport operations roles, with some also serving in cargo teams,” Pasricha said.

He also said the airline aims to increase the number of individuals with disabilities employed by it by at least two-fold in the coming financial year.