Indo-Pak veteran Lt Colonel felicitated with Vir Chakra

Hyderabad: As part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations, a felicitation ceremony in honour of Lieutenant Colonel Nagulapalli Narsing Rao (Retd), Vir Chakra, a veteran of the 1971 War was organised at Yapral here on Saturday.

Lt. Col Rao is an alumnus of AFMC, Pune, and was commissioned in the Army Medical Corps in Jan 1970. He was posted as Regimental Medical Officer, 8th Grenadiers during the 1971 war operations against Pakistan in the Western Sector.

During heavy enemy shelling, he went from one casualty to another attending to their wounds and even during the enemy counter attack, continued with his task without any regard to his safety, till all the casualties had been attended to and their evacuation arranged. He was awarded the Vir Chakra for his gallantry.

On Saturday, the Victory flame was handed over to Rao by Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan, Commandant, Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering and Major General RK Singh, General Officer Commanding, Telangana & Andhra Sub Area in presence of other war veterans and dignitaries. A painting competition was also organized by APS Bolarum on the theme of ‘Celebrating 50 years of Indian Victory of 1971 war.’

