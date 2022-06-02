Indulge in global cuisine without guilt with Novotel Hyderabad Airport’s all-new menu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:26 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

Hyderabad: When you want to go for a long drive and eat some delicious meals, hit the airport road and head straight to Novotel Shamshabad; the newly-renovated property has a bunch of new things on offer. Check out the all-new menu at Food Exchange that is sure to pique your interest.

If you want to try something new, Novotel has ‘Lamb Galouti with ulta tawa’, ‘Murgh Kalmi Kebab’, ‘Peri peri prawns’, ‘Pad Thai Noodles with boiled eggs’ and ‘Steamed broccoli with burnt garlic’, ‘Mutter Paneer Tikka’, ‘Murgh Kalmi Kebab’, and many other options. These are the latest additions to their list, and they will, undoubtedly, whet your appetite.

Novotel has introduced two new concepts namely local and global, enabling you to order an A-Z menu based on your taste and preference. As today’s jet-setting crowd comes from around the world, and is used to globe-trotting, they want to enjoy a dish which they had elsewhere and want to try again. A visit to Novotel may help satiate your cravings. The restaurant has picked up some unique recipes. The property has also separated the kitchen into two sections, with desi food on one side and global food on the other.