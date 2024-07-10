Indulge in Lebanese culinary journey at Novotel Hyderabad Airport

From traditional dishes such as 'mezza' and flavourful 'shawarma', every bite will transport you to the bustling streets of Beirut, Novotel said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 July 2024, 03:28 PM

Hyderabad: Indulge in a culinary journey like no other as chef Jameela Ghani brings the authentic taste of Lebanon to your plate at Novotel Hyderabad Airport (NHA), situated at GMR Aerocity in Hyderabad.

From traditional dishes such as ‘mezza’ and flavourful ‘shawarma’, every bite will transport you to the bustling streets of Beirut, Novotel said in a press release. Lined up are a lively Lebanese oasis, where vibrant decor and live music create the perfect ambience for an exceptional dining experience.

The food event is at Food Exchange, Novotel Hyderabad Airport, GMR Aerocity arena, from July 19 to 28 from 7 pm to 11pm. Reserve your table now for an unforgettable evening on 9703220101.