Infosys Science Foundation transforms prize to elevate early-career achievements and foster global collaboration

The upper age limit for prize winners is being revised to 40 years.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 May 2024, 04:08 PM

Hyderabad: The Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) has announced that it is steering the Infosys Prize in a new direction by transitioning from a mid-career prize to an early-career prize, with the objective of rewarding potential and recognizing the promise of future achievement.

The fundamental objective of the Infosys Prize continues to be to recognize the best research that benefits humanity and creates role models for young scholars and aspiring scientists in India.

The ISF now requires all winners who are based outside India at the time of winning the prize to spend time at Indian institutes of their choice. Winners who are not based in India will be requested to spend 30 days (in a maximum of two trips) at a host institute in India, to build networks and spark conversations with research groups here.

The categories that the Infosys Prize recognizes would broadly stay the same. Economics, however, will now be a separate category in the Infosys Prize. From 2024, the six categories that the Infosys Prize will be awarded in are: Economics, Engineering & Computer Science, Humanities & Social Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.