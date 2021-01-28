Infusing modern-day elegance with feminine energy

Isha Rajpal, founder of Rose Room Couture, gets candid about her custom-made collection, new jewellery line, and celeb customers

The strong identity of Rose Room couture lies in its super feminine and fantastical style, breaking free from seriousness and old school traditions. A beautiful combination of delicacy and substance is at the essence of the collection that infuses modern-day elegance with powerful feminine energy.

Isha Rajpal, founder of Rose Room Couture, talks about her latest jewellery line that has been launched recently. Excerpts from an interview:

What made you start Rose Room Jewels when your Rose Room Couture was running well already?

I launched the Rose Room Jewels recently. I created this store for those who come to us for wedding clothes so that they don’t need to go anywhere else. Our jewellery collection is in the price range of Rs 3 lakh to Rs 25 lakh, and one can find diamonds, emeralds, rubies and polkis, apart from many other precious stones jewellery. I collaborated with my dear friend Kalyani Chawla, a well-known and respected name in the fashion industry. She started her label Rezon, a new line of designer silverware products, and she is showcasing gifting items for weddings as well. Ours has now become a one-stop destination for all brides.

When did you start Rose Room Couture? Do you belong to a designer’s family?

I started Rose Room Couture in 2014 after completing my Master’s in fashion technology from NIFT. I basically studied garment manufacturing technology, how to run a garment production house efficiently, which mainly deals with production, and has nothing to do with design. I was so inclined towards design sensibility that I was inspired to start my label. Then I went to FIT New York to do my summer courses. And in 2014, I started my label.

We hear your label was endorsed by some Bollywood celebrities…

I worked with all top magazines like Harper’s, Elle, and Cosmopolitan. You’re right — celebrities like Alia, Parineeti, Kriti Sanon, Shruti Haasan, Ananya Birla, Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Kapoor (who’s a very close friend of mine and, must say, her support was great) sported my collection.

What makes your label stand apart in the market?

When I design a garment, I see a woman who is very confident, very self-assured — she’s glamorous, but she’s extremely pious and elegant. Keeping that in mind, my senses highly resonate with intricate laces and patterns, and fashion… that’s the feminine I would create. The other side is extremely cool and sexy, like denim jackets.

I was participating in Aashni & Co three years ago; I was setting my rack at the backstage at Chester hotel… all the top designers were there, I saw Sabyasachi Mukherjee coming and browsing through my pieces. He asked ‘you do this kind of embroidery on leather in India?’ He was quite blown away, and he really complimented the aesthetics and workmanship. We are really known for custom-made outfits.

What projects are you working on currently?

Currently, my focus is on the Vogue Wedding Show, they are coming up with a virtual show, and all our energies are right now focused on creating exclusive designer wear.

