Initiate process for forming new fishermen societies in Medak: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:29 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is talking to officials, elected representatives at MCHRD in Gachibowl on Thursday.

Siddipet: The Finance Minister T Harish Rao has asked the fisheries department officials of the erstwhile Medak district to initiate the process of forming new fishermen societies across the district since water resources have been increased during the past few years in the district. Speaking to the fisheries department officials and elected representatives of Medak district during a review meeting at MCHRD in Gachibowli on Thursday, the Minister has said that the water resources have been increased across the district as they have built Mallanna Sagar, Ranganayaka Sagar, and Kondapochamma Sagar besides filling all the tanks with Godavari water under Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). He further said that they have built a number of check dams across all the rivers, rivulets, and streams in the district besides restoring the tanks under the Mission Kakatiya programme during the past eight years.

According to the enhanced water resources, Rao suggested them to increase the members and societies. Since the water bodies were never used to get water regularly in the past, the Minister has said that there used to be one member for every two and a half acres of water spread area in Telangana. However, he said that water bodies were remaining brimming with the water around the year because they were getting filled them with Godavari water. Saying that there was a long pending demand for creating new societies and adding new members for many years, Rao said that they have decided to go ahead now.

Stating that the fishermen’s community was reaping rich benefits asTelangana government is releasing fish and shrimps into water bodies at the government’s expense, the Minister said the effort has increased income levels of the fishermen’s community. He has suggested the officials do a detailed study while increasing the members in societies and forming new societies. MPs Banda Prakash, BB Patail, MLCs Farooq Hussain, Dr V Yadava Reddy, MLAs, M Padmadevendar Reddy, C Madan Reddy, Chanti Kranthi Kiran, K Manik Rao, Sangareddy Collector M Hanumantha Rao, Medak Collector S Harish, and others were present

Statistics:

Siddipet District:

waterbodies: 1,255

societies: 281

members: 20,731

Waterbodies that do not have Societies: 381

Medak District:

water bodies:1,379

Societies 263Members:

15, 724

Water bodies that do not have societies:235

Sangareddy District:

Waterbodies: 875

Societies: 193

Members 10,434

Water bodies that do not have societies: 196

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .