INOX opens fourth multiplex in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:22 PM, Sat - 14 May 22

Hyderabad: Multiplex chain INOX Leisure Ltd (INOX) announced the launch of its fourth multiplex in the city at Sattva Necklace Mall at Kavadiguda Main Road Secunderabad. The multiplex was launched by actor Sesh Adivi and Director, Sashi Kiran Tikka from the movie Major.

The new multiplex has seven auditoria with a total of 1,534 seats, including 103 luxurious recliner seats. INOX now operates 4 multiplexes with 26 screens in Hyderabad.

Each of the 7-screens in the multiplex are soaked in comfort and equipped with the best-in-class cinema technologies for sound and projection. The immersive ambience of auditoria compliments the vibrant 3D view, which is powered by Volfoni Smart Crystal Diamond solution. The multiplex has Dolby ATMOS Surround sound in all the screens.

INOX Leisure Ltd South regional director Mohit Bhargava said, “As we open our fourth cinema in the City of Pearls, we are looking forward to welcoming the passionate movie-lovers of Hyderabad and delight them with this unique experience.” With this launch, INOX will expand its presence to 162 multiplexes spanning 688 screens across 72 cities in the country.