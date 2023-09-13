Inspire Brands opens Hyderabad Innovation Centre

Hyderabad Innovation Centre has already onboarded more than 100 team members over the last six months and aims to hire 100 more by the year-end

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:54 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Hyderabad Innovation Centre has already onboarded more than 100 team members over the last six months and aims to hire 100 more by the year-end

Hyderabad: Inspire Brands on Wednesday opened its Hyderabad Innovation Centre. The firm’s co-founder and CEO Paul Brown was present at the opening of the Centre, which is the sixth in a network of global support centres that power Inspire’s 32,000 global restaurants.

“I am thrilled to be in Hyderabad to celebrate the official grand opening of Inspire’s Hyderabad Innovation Centre. This centre is part of our strategy to invest in building industry-leading capabilities that will create a distinct advantage for our portfolio of brands and our franchisees. We have already made great strides in laying the foundation for this work and will continue to evolve these capabilities in the months to come, with the help of our Hyderabad team members,”Brown said.

The Hyderabad Innovation Centre has already onboarded more than 100 team members over the last six months and aims to hire 100 more by the year-end. By 2025, Inspire expects to have 500 team members in Hyderabad, who will partner with colleagues around the world to develop new capabilities across several areas including Data Science, Analytics, eCommerce, Automation, Cloud, and Information security.

The Hyderabad Innovation Centre will also feature an innovation lab to collaborate with local start-ups on new solutions for productivity optimization, workforce management, loyalty and payments systems. The Centre will also help drive the growth of Inspire’s brands in India and surrounding markets, where Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings and Dunkin’ currently operate almost 1,000 restaurants.

Inspire has teamed up with ANSR, a US-headquartered firm that helps companies build and manage high-impact global teams in talent-rich locations across the world, to set up the Centre here.

Also Read Hyderabad vs Bengaluru debate rages on social media