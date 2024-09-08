Intercontinental Cup: Marquez’s India eye upset over Syria

Huge challenge lies for Blue Tigers in the do-or-die Intercontinental Cup clash in Hyderabad on Monday.

By Biswajit Talukdar Updated On - 8 September 2024, 09:05 PM

Syria head coach Jose Lana (left) and India head coach Manolo Marquez ahead of the their match in Hyderabad on Monday. Photo credit: Indian Football Team.

Hyderabad: The final game of the Intercontinental Cup will see hosts India take on Syria at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. After a lackluster goalless draw against Mauritius, the Indian team faces a confident Syria, who are coming off a comfortable 2-0 win over Mauritius.

Speaking ahead of the match, head coach Manolo Marquez acknowledged the challenge, describing it as a ‘difficult game’ for both teams. The former Hyderabad FC coach emphasised the importance of playing good football over results, stating, “I prefer to play a good game than to win the tournament. I don’t want to win 1-0 with a scrappy goal. The team must understand how we should play. The goal is to arrive at a style of play so that in upcoming international breaks, the team knows what’s required on the pitch.”

India have gone nine games without a win, failing to score in their last two home matches, and showed little attacking edge against Mauritius. Marquez, however, remains optimistic: “Our players are still in pre-season as the league is yet to start, so there’s some rustiness, but I’m satisfied with their training effort. We’ll create chances and hopefully score goals.” Known for a balanced approach, Marquez’s teams typically show defensive discipline paired with dynamic attacking play, and he’s searching for the right combination.

Syria, ranked 93rd, are the top-ranked team in the competition and need only a draw to lift the trophy and like India, the Eagles of Qasioun are under new head coach Jose Lana, who praised his counterpart. “Manolo is a great coach, his teams press high, move the ball quickly, especially from side to side, and stay tight defensively. It should be an exciting contest, with both teams pushing for the win,” he said. India must win to secure the title, while Syria, the favourites, aim to finish the tournament strong. Lana, confident in his squad, stated they’re ready for the challenge and are aiming for a positive result.