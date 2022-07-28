Interior designer from Hyderabad raped by musician in Guwahati

Hyderabad: A woman from the city was allegedly confined and raped for four days by a musician known to her at Guwahati in Assam.

The victim, an interior designer in her thirties, had gone to Guwahati alone a year ago, where she is learnt to have met the suspect Sudheer Chaudhary, an artist and musician from Haryana at a yoga training centre.

According to the police, the two became friends and were moving intimately for the last six months, with the victim often visiting Chaudhary’s house. Last week, she was allegedly confined in his house and raped several times. He also threatened and attempted to kill her.

The victim however escaped from there and approached the local police and lodged a complaint on Wednesday, after which the the Assam police contacted the Hyderabad Police, who then informed the victim’s parents here, who left for Guwahati. Efforts were on to nab the suspect.