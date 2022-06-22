International Strikers’ Academy launched in India

Hyderabad: In a bid to produce top international strikers, the Football Plus Soccer Academy, in association with PUMA, launched the International Strikers’ Academy in India on Wednesday.

The idea was born to improve the standard and quality of Indian football by giving a Spanish touch. Players from the age group of 13 years can participate in the training programme. David Anand, coach & founder, Football Plus, said the focus and motive of the programme is to create a pathway to get exposed to international football and to improve the standard and quality and level of Indian football.

The phase-1 training session of the International Strikers Academy will happen in the month of August from the 15th – 21st 2022. Players can enroll their application from the first week of July 2022 through www.footballplus.in the official announcement will be posted in Facebook and Instagram.

For the phase – 1, Gaizka Toquero – a legend and an ex-striker of Atletic Bilbao, Spain will be training the players. The total cost for the program is Rs 1 lakh including taxes for one week.

Gaizka Toquero, said, “I am very glad and interested to be a part of the training programme in the international striker’s academy and also develop the future strikers of India. To improve their tactical awareness and technical skills of the players and introduce them to the Spanish way of soccer training.”

Two best players from the programme will be given 100% scholarship for one month of training in Spain. They will be training for one month with a 2nd division La Liga club in Spain. If they are extremely well, their scholarship will be extended for a year.