Internet services suspended in four areas of Bharatpur, Rajasthan, following Nuh Violence

Jaipur: Internet services have been suspended in four areas of Rajasthan‘s Bharatpur district on Tuesday following violence in neighbouring Nuh district in Haryana.

Divisional Commissioner Sanwarmal Verma has ordered suspension of internet in Pahadi, Kaman, Nagar, Sikri from 6 a.m. this morning till next 24 hours.

The Divisional Commissioner, in the order, said that anti-social elements may try to disturb law and order in Bharatpur.

“In such situation, the possibility of spreading communal tension cannot be ruled out. It is necessary to suspend internet services to maintain peace and law and order. Hence internet is barred except for broadband and leased line services,” Divisional Commissioner said.

SP Mridul Kachhawa said that Bharatpur police has been alerted to ensure that the saffron yatra to be taken out in Nuh does not affect Bharatpur.

Monitoring has been increased by deploying police force along the Haryana border.

A flag march was conducted here in the morning.

A team of Gopalgarh police station is in Haryana to nab the accused in the Nasir-Junaid murder case. Three accused in the case have been arrested so far.