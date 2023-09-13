Bharatpur accident: Gujarat CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for kin of dead

A trailer rammed a bus, which was headed from Bhavnagar in Gujarat to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, from the rear in the early hours of Wednesday.

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the 12 people, who died in a horrific highway accident at Bharatpur in neighbouring Rajasthan on Wednesday morning.

According to the local police, 12 persons died at the scene of the accident – Jaipur-Agra National Highway near Hantra village – while another 11 were injured.

Taking to his official handle on social media platform ‘X’, CM Patel condoled the loss of lives in the accident, posting, “The next of kin of each of the pilgrims, who perished in the tragic accident in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, will receive an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh while the injured will receive Rs 50,000 each. The Gujarat government stands by the kin of the deceased and the injured at this difficult time.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for the next of kin of those, who lost their lives in the accident, the PMO informed through a statement, adding that the injured would receive Rs 50,000 each.

The bus had halted on the highway for some repair work when the trailer rammed it from the rear, police said, adding that some passengers were on the bus while the others were standing outside at the time of the accident.

The injured were admitted to a hospital while the bodies were shifted to a mortuary.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok gehlot also condoled the loss of lives in the accident. “The death of 11 people in a collision between a bus, coming from Gujarat, and a trailer in Bharatpur has left deeply saddened. The police are at the spot and the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital,” CM Gehlot posted on ‘X’.