Intruder apprehended on LoC in J-K’s Rajouri

By IANS Published Date - 10:45 AM, Mon - 15 May 23

Photo: IANS

Jammu: An intruder was apprehended by the Army on Monday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

The intruder has been identified as Muhammad Usman of Kotli district in Pakistan occupied part of J&K.

Defence sources said that Usman tried to infiltrate into the Indian side in the Tarkundi area of the LoC in Rajouri district.

“After noticing suspicious movement, the intruder was detained. He is being questioned nowa, sources said.