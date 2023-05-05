Five soldiers killed in gunfight with terrorists in J-K’s Rajouri

Five soldiers were killed in a gunfight between terrorists and security forces in the Kandi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district

By IANS Published Date - 06:30 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

Photo: IANS

Jammu: Five soldiers were killed in a gunfight between terrorists and security forces in the Kandi area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said on Friday.

“In the ongoing operation in Rajouri sector, three soldiers who were critically injured in the morning have unfortunately succumbed to their injuries. The operation is still in progress,” the Army said.

Earlier, the Army said the terrorists triggered an explosive device in retaliation. The Army team suffered two fatal casualties with injuries to four more soldiers, including an officer.

“On specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Kandi Forest in Rajouri Sector, a joint operation was launched on 03 May 2023. At about 0730 hours on 05 May 2023, a search team established contact with a group of terrorists well entrenched in a cave. The area is thickly vegetated with rocky and steep cliffs.

“Additional teams from the vicinity have been directed to the site of encounter.

“As per initial reports, a group of terrorists are trapped in the area. There is a likelihood of casualties in terrorist’s group. The operation is in progress,” the Army said.

The Indian Army columns have been conducting “relentless intelligence-based operations” to flush out a group of terrorists that was involved in an ambush on an Army truck in the Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian in Jammu region.

