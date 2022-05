IPL 2022: Ahmedabad to host final and Qualifier 2

By IANS Published: Updated On - 07:02 PM, Tue - 3 May 22

File Photo

Mumbai: The Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs and final will be played from May 24 to May 29 in Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

As per a BCCI release, Qualifier 1 will be held in Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 24 followed by the Eliminator on May 25. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the final on May 27 and May 29 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 to be played from May 23 to May 28 will be held in Pune.

Schedule of the IPL 2022 Playoffs:

May 24: Qualifier 1 – Team 1 vs Team 2, Kolkata

May 25: Eliminator – Team 3 vs Team 4, Kolkata

May 27: Qualifier 2 – Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1, Ahmedabad

May 29: Final – Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2, Ahmedabad

Women’s T20 Challenge

May 23: Match No.1, Pune (19:30 IST) May 24

Match No.2, Pune (15:30 IST) May 26

Match No.3, Pune (19:30 IST) May 28

Final: Pune (19:30 IST)

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .