IPL 2022: Brevis assault gets Tendulkar, Jayawardene into the middle

By IANS Published: Published Date - 06:46 PM, Thu - 14 April 22

Source: IANS

Pune: There cannot be a bigger compliment for a young cricketer”s talent than two of the game”s greats stepping onto the field during a break to applaud his effortless clean hitting.

Dewald Brevis, Mumbai India”s young batter from South Africa, earned that honour on Wednesday night soon after he launched an extra-ordinary assault on Punjab Kings spinner Rahul Chahar, hitting him for 4, 6, 6, 6, 6 in an over. Soon after his sensational assault on Punjab Kings” bowling, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, team”s mentor, Mahela Jayawardene, Mumbai Indians” head coach, Robin Singh, team”s assistant coach and captain Rohit Sharma made their way into the centre during the strategic time-out that followed soon after.

Both Tendulkar and Jayawardene were smiling while talking to Brevis. Brevis” 49 and his partnership with Tilak Varma rescued Mumbai Indians from a precarious 32/2 in the chase of the target of 199 set by Punjab Kings. Though Mumbai Indians eventually fell short by 12 runs, Brevis”s clean hitting and the four stars” gesture of appreciation will stay with the fans for a long time.

Brevis has gained a reputation as “Baby AB” – a reference to his illustrious predecessor AB de Villiers – for his exploits during the recent U19 World Cup. His talent was never in doubt, Brevis was a hot pick in the IPL Mega Auctions and Mumbai Indians got him for Rs 3 crore after the bidding started from the base price of Rs 20 lakh. Though he did not make much of an impact in the first four matches, Brevis on Wednesday made up for that by his assault on Chahar.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .