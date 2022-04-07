IPL 2022: I am more surprised, it just came off, says Pat Cummins

By ANI Published: Published Date - 11:00 AM, Thu - 7 April 22

Photo: PTI

Pune: Pat Cummins’ superlative knock of 56 runs from 15 balls against Mumbai Indians played here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday took everyone by surprise and the man who did the unthinkable was also surprised after making the match a one-sided contest in favour of Kolkata Knight Riders.

“I am more surprised. It just came off. I was not trying to overthink. That’s really satisfying, ” said Pat Cummins in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Cummins smashed the joint-fastest fifty in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) in just 14 balls and equalled the record of KL Rahul, who achieved the same milestone in 2018 against the Delhi Capitals. The Australian took two wickets with the ball and planned his attack with the bat to perfection hitting Daniel Sams for 35 runs in an over and his blistering performance helped him earn the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

“The ball seems to fly here. So just hitting on the shorter side. I am sure it sends a message, ” said Pat Cummins.Kolkata Knight Riders have got off to the best possible start winning three matches out of three and the team is excelling in all three departments of the game. “We were lucky to keep the core of the squad like last year. Happy with how it came out. Overall pretty happy, ” said Pat Cummins.

The two-time champions KKR will look to continue its winning streak when they take on Delhi Capitals on Sunday.