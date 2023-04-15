IPL 2023: LSG vs PBKS Live updates

Stay connected for live scores and updates related to the game
Hello and welcome to Telangana Today’s live coverage of IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings.
Marcus Stoinis departs for 15 runs.
LSG 142/5 (17.5)
LSG lose their 4th wicket. Pooran is gone!
LSG 111/4 (14.3)
KL Rahul reaches 50 in 43 balls.
LSG 106/2 (13.1)
Krunal Pandya and KL Rahul are steading the LSG ship.
LSG 94/2 (12)
This is a good start for LSG. Both KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers are looking well set at the crease.
LSG 52/0 (7)
Lucknow Super Giants are off to a good start against Punjab Kings.
LSG 19/0 (2.4)
Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (w), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi
PBKS stand-in skipper Sam Curran has won the toss and opted to bowl first against LSG in match 21 of IPL 2023.