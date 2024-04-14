LSG post 161 for 7 against KKR

For KKR, Mitchell Starc took three wickets while Vaibhav Arora, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell got one each.
Kolkata: Lucknow Super Giants posted 161 for 7 in their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Sunday. Nicholas Pooran top-scored with a 32-ball 45 while captain KL Rahul contributed 39.
Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Giants: 161 for 7 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 45, KL Rahul 39; Mitchell Starc 3/28).