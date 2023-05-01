IPL 2023: LSG vs RCB Live updates

Stay connected for all the live updates!
match number 43 of IPL 2023 between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore straight from the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
First breakthrough for RCB! Mohammed Siraj has trapped Kyle Mayers on the second ball of the innings.
LSG 1/1 (1.1)
RCB have something to fight on the board. End up at 126/9
RCB 126/9 (20)
RCB are six down! Mahipal Lomror departs
RCB 114/6 (17.5)
Amit Mishra traps Faf du Plessis on the latter's score of 44 off 40 balls
The rain has stopped and the covers are off. The resumption time is 9:15 PM IST.
Faf Du Plessis will be key for RCB fortuns today on this slow wicket.
RCB 78/2 (12)
Kohli misjudges the delivery and goes way out of the crease as Nicholas Pooran stumps him out.
RCB 62/1 (9 overs)
After some initial slow overs, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis accelerate
KL Rahul picks up an injury while trying to stop a shot from going across the boundary line
Royal Challengers Bangalore are off to steady start against Lucknow Super Giants
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat against Lucknow Super Giants
Skipper KL Rahul will be the feeling heat and would want to make a statement at LSG's home ground
Virat Kohli will be playing his first match at the Ekana stadium in Lucknow.