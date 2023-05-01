live now

IPL 2023: LSG vs RCB Live updates

Stay connected for all the live updates!

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Mon - 1 May 23

Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of match number 43 of IPL 2023 between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore straight from the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

LSG vs RCB Live: Mayers departs! First breakthrough for RCB! Mohammed Siraj has trapped Kyle Mayers on the second ball of the innings. LSG 1/1 (1.1) LSG vs RCB Live: RCB spot 126/9 RCB have something to fight on the board. End up at 126/9 RCB 126/9 (20) LSG vs RCB Live: WICKET! RCB are six down! Mahipal Lomror departs RCB 114/6 (17.5) LSG vs RCB Live: Faf is gone! Amit Mishra traps Faf du Plessis on the latter's score of 44 off 40 balls LSG vs RCB, Live Updates: Rain stops! The rain has stopped and the covers are off. The resumption time is 9:15 PM IST. LSG vs RCB Live: All eyes on Faf! Faf Du Plessis will be key for RCB fortuns today on this slow wicket. RCB 78/2 (12) LSG vs RCB Live: Kohli departs! Kohli misjudges the delivery and goes way out of the crease as Nicholas Pooran stumps him out. RCB 62/1 (9 overs) LSG vs RCB Live: RCB go past 50 run mark After some initial slow overs, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis accelerate LSG vs RCB Live: KL Rahul picks up injury KL Rahul picks up an injury while trying to stop a shot from going across the boundary line LSG vs RCB Live: Steady start for RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore are off to steady start against Lucknow Super Giants LSG vs RCB Live: RCB's Playing XI Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood LSG vs RCB Live: LSG's Playing XI KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur LSG vs RCB Live: RCB win toss, opt to bat Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat against Lucknow Super Giants LSG vs RCB Live: All eyes on KL Rahul Skipper KL Rahul will be the feeling heat and would want to make a statement at LSG's home ground LSG vs RCB Live: Virat Kohli's first match at Ekana Virat Kohli will be playing his first match at the Ekana stadium in Lucknow.