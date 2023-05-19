IPL 2023: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live updates

Stay tuned for all the live updates
Hello and welcome to Telangana Today’s live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, straight from the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.
Stay tuned for all the live updates.
Trent Boult has provided Rajasthan Royals with an early breakthrough as he dismissed Prabhsimran Singh for 2
PBKS 2/1 (0.2 overs)
Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals match begins with Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh opening for PBKS
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl
Royals are better placed than Punjab Kings ahead of their final league game but both will have to rely on other teams results