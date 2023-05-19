Friday, May 19, 2023
IPL 2023: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live updates

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:16 PM, Fri - 19 May 23
Hello and welcome to Telangana Today’s live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, straight from the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

  • 19 May 2023 07:38 PM (IST)

    PBKS vs RR Live: Prabhsimran Singh departs!

    Trent Boult has provided Rajasthan Royals with an early breakthrough as he dismissed Prabhsimran Singh for 2

    PBKS 2/1 (0.2 overs)

  • 19 May 2023 07:37 PM (IST)

    PBKS vs RR Live: Action underway!

    Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals match begins with Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh opening for PBKS

  • 19 May 2023 07:19 PM (IST)

    PBKS vs RR Live: RR Playing XI

    Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

  • 19 May 2023 07:18 PM (IST)

    PBKS vs RR Live: PBKS' Playing XI

    Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

  • 19 May 2023 07:18 PM (IST)

    PBKS vs RR Live: RR win toss

    Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl

  • 19 May 2023 07:18 PM (IST)

    PBKS vs RR Live: Must-win match for both teams

    Royals are better placed than Punjab Kings ahead of their final league game but both will have to rely on other teams results

