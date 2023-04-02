IPL 2023: RCB vs MI Live updates

Catch here all the latest updates from the second game of today's double header
The fifth match of the Indian Premier League 2023 is underway at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.
Rohit Sharma edges one to keeper. And its a simple dismissal to get rid of the MI captain.
MI 20/3 (5.2)
Green looks to drive it through covers with minimal foot movement but only manages to get a thick inside edge which crashes into the stumps.
MI 16/2 (3.4)
Ishan kishan departs after trying to whack Siraj over Mid-wicket, top edges the ball. Its a easy catch for Harshal Patel at 3rd Man.
MI 11/1 (2.3)
Ishan Kishan striking two boundaries helps MI to 11 runs in first two overs.
MI 11/0 (2)
Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and have opted to field
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan