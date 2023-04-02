live now

IPL 2023: RCB vs MI Live updates

Catch here all the latest updates from the second game of today's double header

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:20 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

The fifth match of the Indian Premier League 2023 is underway at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

RCB vs MI Live: Rohit is gone! Rohit Sharma edges one to keeper. And its a simple dismissal to get rid of the MI captain. MI 20/3 (5.2) RCB vs MI Live: MI lose their second wicket! Green looks to drive it through covers with minimal foot movement but only manages to get a thick inside edge which crashes into the stumps. MI 16/2 (3.4) RCB vs MI Live: Ishan Kishan departs Ishan kishan departs after trying to whack Siraj over Mid-wicket, top edges the ball. Its a easy catch for Harshal Patel at 3rd Man. MI 11/1 (2.3) RCB vs MI Live: MI off to a decent start! Ishan Kishan striking two boundaries helps MI to 11 runs in first two overs. MI 11/0 (2) RCB vs MI: TOSS! Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and have opted to field RCB vs MI Live: Here are the playing XI Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan