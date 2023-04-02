Sunday, Apr 2, 2023
Home | Sport | Ipl 2023 Rcb Vs Mi Live Updates
live now

IPL 2023: RCB vs MI Live updates

Catch here all the latest updates from the second game of today's double header

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 07:20 PM, Sun - 2 April 23
IPL 2023: RCB vs MI Live updates

The fifth match of the Indian Premier League 2023 is underway at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

Catch here all the latest updates from the second game of today’s double header.

  • 02 Apr 2023 08:00 PM (IST)

    RCB vs MI Live: Rohit is gone!

    Rohit Sharma edges one to keeper. And its a simple dismissal to get rid of the MI captain.

    MI 20/3 (5.2)

  • 02 Apr 2023 07:48 PM (IST)

    RCB vs MI Live: MI lose their second wicket!

    Green looks to drive it through covers with minimal foot movement but only manages to get a thick inside edge which crashes into the stumps.

    MI 16/2 (3.4)

     

  • 02 Apr 2023 07:42 PM (IST)

    RCB vs MI Live: Ishan Kishan departs

    Ishan kishan departs after trying to whack Siraj over Mid-wicket, top edges the ball. Its a easy catch for Harshal Patel at 3rd Man.

    MI 11/1 (2.3)

  • 02 Apr 2023 07:40 PM (IST)

    RCB vs MI Live: MI off to a decent start!

    Ishan Kishan striking two boundaries helps MI to 11 runs in first two overs.

    MI 11/0 (2)

  • 02 Apr 2023 07:22 PM (IST)

    RCB vs MI: TOSS!

    Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and have opted to field

  • 02 Apr 2023 07:22 PM (IST)

    RCB vs MI Live: Here are the playing XI

    Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj

    Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan

Related News

Latest News