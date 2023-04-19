live now

IPL 2023: RR vs LSG Live updates

Stay connected for live scores and updates related to the game

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:29 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

Hello and welcome to Telangana Today’s live coverage of this IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants from Jaipur.

Stay connected for live scores and updates related to the game

RR vs LSG Live: Maiden over from Boult Trent Boult gives a terrific start to Rajasthan Royals as he bowls a maiden first over. LSG 0/0 (1 over) RR vs LSG Live: LSG's Playing XI Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi RR vs LSG Live: RR's Playing XI Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal RR vs LSG Live: RR win toss, opt to bowl Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 match.