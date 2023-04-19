IPL 2023: RR vs LSG Live updates

Stay connected for live scores and updates related to the game
Hello and welcome to Telangana Today’s live coverage of this IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants from Jaipur.
Trent Boult gives a terrific start to Rajasthan Royals as he bowls a maiden first over.
LSG 0/0 (1 over)
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 match.