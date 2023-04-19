Wednesday, Apr 19, 2023
IPL 2023: RR vs LSG Live updates

Stay connected for live scores and updates related to the game

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:29 PM, Wed - 19 April 23
Hello and welcome to Telangana Today’s live coverage of this IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants from Jaipur.

  • 19 Apr 2023 07:40 PM (IST)

    RR vs LSG Live: Maiden over from Boult

    Trent Boult gives a terrific start to Rajasthan Royals as he bowls a maiden first over.

    LSG 0/0 (1 over)

  • 19 Apr 2023 07:30 PM (IST)

    RR vs LSG Live: LSG's Playing XI

    Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi

  • 19 Apr 2023 07:30 PM (IST)

    RR vs LSG Live: RR's Playing XI

    Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

  • 19 Apr 2023 07:29 PM (IST)

    RR vs LSG Live: RR win toss, opt to bowl

    Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 match.

