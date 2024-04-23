Sanju Samson should be groomed as next T20 captain for India after Rohit, says Harbhajan Singh

The former spinner added that there should not be any further debate regarding wicketkeeper batter in the Men in Blue squad and Samson should be included in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson plays a shot plays a shot during the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Monday, April 22, 2024.

Jaipur (Rajasthan): After Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) sealed a 9-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Monday, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh said that the RR skipper should be groomed as India’s next T20 captain after Rohit Sharma.

Samson played an unbeaten 38-run knock from 28 balls at a strike rate of 135.71. He smashed 2 fours and 2 sixes after coming on the crease in the 8th over. Harbhajan took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account and hailed Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unbeaten 104-run knock against MI and said that the youngster is proof that “class is permanent”. The former spinner added that there should not be any further debate regarding wicketkeeper batter in the Men in Blue squad and Samson should be included in India’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad. “Yashasvi Jaiswal’s knock is a proof of class is permanent, form is temporary @ybj_19.

And there shouldn’t be any debate about Keepar batsman. @IamSanjuSamson should walk in to the Indian team for T20 worldcup and also groomed as a next T20 captain for india after Rohit,” Harbhajan wrote on X. https://x.com/harbhajan_singh/status/1782478603248337359 Summarizing the RR vs MI match, after winning the toss, MI decided to bat first. Tilak Varma (65) and Nehal Wadhera (49) were the only two standout batters for the Mumbai-based franchise in the first inning. Varma and Wadhera’s knock powered MI to 179/9. Sandeep Sharma led the Royals’ bowling attack after he picked up five wickets in his four-over spell and gave just 18 runs. Meanwhile, Trent Boult bagged 2 wickets.

During the run chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal (104) guided the hosts to their 7th win of the season as they beat MI by 9 wickets. Piyush Chawla was the only wicket-taker for the visitors.

Following the win, RR hold the top spot in the IPL 2024 standings with 14 points. Meanwhile, MI stand in seventh place with six points.