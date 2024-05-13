| Ipl 2024 Gt V Kkr On May 13 When And Where To Watch

IPL 2024: GT v KKR on May 13; When and where to watch

The two sides have played three times in the IPL with GT winning two.

By IANS Published Date - 13 May 2024, 10:50 AM

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans (GT) will host table topper Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last home game of the IPL 2024 on Monday.

The two sides have played three times in the IPL with GT winning two.

GT v KKR head-to-head 3-

Gujarat Titans: 2

Kolkata Knight Riders: 1

GT v KKR match time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

GT v KKR match venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT v KKR Live broadcast on television in India: The GT v KKR match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of GT v KKR is available on JioCinema

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Manav Suthar, Sushant Mishra, Vijay Shankar, Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Dushmantha Chameera, Srikar Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Allah Ghazanfar