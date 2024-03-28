| Ipl 2024 Rajasthan Royals Vs Delhi Capitalson March 28 When And Where To Watch

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitalson March 28; When and where to watch

Rajasthan Royals have faced off against Delhi Capitals, formerly known as Delhi Daredevils, in 27 matches throughout the tournament's history.

By IANS Updated On - 28 March 2024, 09:36 AM

Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to record back-to-back home wins when they host Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 9 of the IPL 2024 on Thursday.

RR v DC Head-to-Head 27 matches:

Rajasthan Royals- 14

Delhi Capitals- 13

RR v DC match time: The Match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with toss taking place half an hour prior to the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

RR v DC match venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Live broadcast of RR v DC match on television in India: RR v DC match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of RR v DC will be available on JioCinema.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Prasidh Krishna, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Vicky Ostwal, Praveen Dubey, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara