IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan shows off batting skills with Son AbRam at Eden Gardens

SRK's commitment as co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) extends from cheering in the stands to engaging directly with players, ensuring his involvement stands out.

By ANI Published Date - 29 April 2024, 09:59 AM

Kolkata: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s love for cricket is well known. And in the ongoing IPL season, he has undoubtedly proudly flaunted himself as an avid follower of the sport.

From cheering for his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from the stands to personally meeting and interacting with the players from both sides, SRK has been doing everything that is required to make him the best co-owner.

Interestingly, on Sunday, he took some time off his schedule and attended KKR’s training session ahead of their match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. SRK also brought his son AbRam to the stadium and made him see how boys train for the match.

SRK added some more fun to the practice session by unleashing his inner “cricketer” side. In the videos posted by KKR’s social media team and SRK’s fan club SRK Universe, the ‘Pathaan’ star could be seen playing some shots.

However, the highlight of the training session was AbRam.

In a few viral videos, AbRam was seen bowling to Rinku Singh, a pivotal player for KKR. Seeing AbRam bowling to Rinku left many fans nostalgic as they could not believe how big AbRam has become.

“How time flies…AbRam bowling to Rinku Singh was never on my list,” a fan commented.

“Hahah cute SRK and his son AbRam,” another Instagram user wrote.

Speaking of KKR and DC’s match, the two teams will lock horns at the Eden Gardens on Monday. DC is in sixth place in the points table with five wins and five losses and had a thrilling win over Mumbai Indians by 10 runs in their last game on Saturday.

KKR is in second place, with five wins and three losses, giving them 10 points as well. Their last match saw them lose to Punjab Kings, who chased down 262 set by the Knights, pulling off the highest run-chase in T20 cricket.

Winning this game will help DC get into the top four teams while KKR will be looking to bounce back after a heavy loss to Punjab at home and solidify their hold at second spot.

