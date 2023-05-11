IPL: Rajasthan Royals beat KKR by nine wickets

Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten 98 helps Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets in the IPL match in Kolkata on Thursday

By PTI Published Date - 10:56 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Rajasthan Royals batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson run between the wickets during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Thursday, May 11, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Kolkata: Yashasvi Jaiswal blazed away to an unbeaten 47-ball 98 as Rajasthan Royals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Kolkata Knight Riders scored 149 for eight after being asked to bat first. Venkatesh Iyer top-scored for KKR with 57 off 42 balls after openers Jason Roy (10) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (18) could not convert their starts at the Eden Gardens, both falling to seasoned left-arm pacer Trent Boult.

In-form leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal finished with excellent figures of 4/25, continuing his fine run of form. In reply, RR completed the chase in 13.1 overs. Sanju Samson smashed 48 off 29 balls.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 149/8 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer ; Yuzvendra Chahal 4/25, Trent Boult 2/25). Rajasthan Royals: 151/1 in 13.1 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 98 not out, Sanju Smason 48 not out).