Saurav Ganguly says he has no ‘complete knowledge’ on Wrestlers’ protest; angry netizens react

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:25 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The much-loved former Indian cricket team captain and president of the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI), Saurav Ganguly, stated at a recent event that he does not have ‘complete knowledge’ about the ongoing wrestlers’ protest. The video is doing the rounds on the internet and is not going down well with the netizens.

“Let them fight their battle. That’s what it is. I really do not know what’s happening there. I obviously read in the newspapers,” he said. “In the sports world, I realised one thing that you don’t talk about things you don’t have complete knowledge of,” he further added.

However, he said he hopes the protests are resolved soon and that they continue winning ‘accolades’ for the country. “So, I hope it gets resolved. The wrestlers have won a lot of medals and brought accolades to the country. Hopefully, it will be resolved,” he said.

VIDEO | "Let them fight their battle. I don't know what's happening there, I just read in the newspapers. In the sports world, I realised one thing that you don't talk about things you don't have complete knowledge of," says @SGanguly99 on wrestlers' protest. pic.twitter.com/NjsaipIkyr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 5, 2023

Ganguly’s statements did not go down well with the netizens with people calling him a coward for remaining tight-lipped and accused him of playing “safe”. “Only in India will you see men with the spinal structure of a ripe banana being celebrated as the … “Bengal Tiger” (sic),” said a user. “Was never comfortable with Bong craziness over @SGanguly99. These are not the heroes we need. He is not anyone’s ‘dada’. The only ‘dada’ he is interested in is money. Rest of us can ‘fight for ourselves’. Ashamed of you,” wrote another.

Reacting to Ganguly’s statements, top wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Saturday reportedly said that he can come to Delhi’s Jantar Mantar as an athlete if he wants to understand the issue.

India’s top wrestlers have been staging a protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations. Wrestlers will be taking out a candle march at 7 pm on Sunday as a part of their protest against the BJP MP.