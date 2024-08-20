Iran behind hacking attempts targeting Trump, Biden-Harris campaigns: US intel

The goal is to sow discord, weaken faith in democratic institutions and influence the outcome of elections, say officials

By AP Published Date - 20 August 2024, 09:20 AM

Representational Image

Washington: US intelligence officials said they were confident that Iran was responsible for the hack of Donald Trump‘s presidential campaign, casting the cyber intrusion as part of a brazen and broader effort by Tehran to interfere in American politics and potentially shape the outcome of the election.

The assessment from the FBI and other federal agencies was the first time the US government has assigned blame for hacks that have raised anew the threat of foreign election interference. The hacking also underscored how Iran, in addition to more sophisticated adversaries like Russia and China, remains a top concern to US officials tasked with protecting democratic processes.

Besides breaching the Trump campaign, officials also believe that Iran tried to hack into the presidential campaign of Kamala Harris. The hacking and similar activities, federal officials said, reflect Iran’s determination to “complicate the ability of any US administration to pursue a foreign policy at odds” with its own interests.

The goal is to sow discord, weaken faith in democratic institutions and influence the outcome of elections that Iran perceives to be “particularly consequential in terms of the impact they could have on its national security interests,” officials said.

“We have observed increasingly aggressive Iranian activity during this election cycle, specifically involving influence operations targeting the American public and cyber operations targeting Presidential campaigns,” said the statement released by the FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations denied the hacks, saying that Iran had neither the motive nor intention to interfere with the election, and challenged the US to provide evidence. The statement was released at a time of significant tensions between Washington and Tehran as the US hopes to halt or limit a threatened threatened retaliatory strike on Israel over the assassination of Hamas official Ismail Haniyeh. An Israeli strike last month in southern Beirut killed Hezbollah’s top commander, but while Tehran and Iran-backed Hezbollah have vowed to retaliate, they have not yet launched strikes as diplomatic endeavours and Gaza cease-fire talks continue in Qatar.

The US did not detail how it reached the conclusion that Iran was responsible, nor did it describe the nature of any information that may have been taken from the Trump campaign. But it said the intelligence community was confident “the Iranians have through social engineering and other efforts sought access to individuals with direct access to the Presidential campaigns of both political parties.”

At least three staffers in the Biden-Harris campaign were targeted with phishing emails, but investigators have uncovered no evidence the attempt was successful.