IRCTC launches Jyotirlinga tour package; check details

The journey will begin on July 22, 2023. The journey spans a total of 10 days and 9 nights.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:52 PM, Sun - 4 June 23

Hyderabad: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) introduced an exclusive tour package for the Jyotirlinga Yatra via the Bharat Gaurav tourist train from Gorakhpur railway station.

The IRCTC tweets, “Seek otherworldy blessings as you visit seven #jyotirlingas and the Dwarkadhish temple on the 7 Jyotirlinga Yatra by Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train.”

People who are interested in taking part in the tour can make bookings on the official websites: tinyurl.com/7YBBGT and www.irctctourism.com

The journey will begin on July 22, 2023. The journey spans a total of 10 days and 9 nights.

Destinations and visits covered:

Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga and Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, Ujjain

Somnath Jyotirlinga, Somnath

Dwarkadhish temple and Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Bhet Dwarka

Triambkeshwar Jyotirlinga, Nasik Road

Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga, Aurangabad

Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga, Pune

Category Train Journey Single/ Double/ Triple Child (5-11)

Comfort 2A 40603 39028

Standard 3A 30668 29356

Economy SL 18466 17350

The Jyotirlinga Yatra package is a great opportunity for pilgrims to visit some of the most sacred sites in Hinduism. The package is also a great way to experience the beauty and diversity of India.