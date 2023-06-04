Balasore train accident was waiting to happen, indicates CAG report

The CAG had warned the Union Government about glaring holes in the barriers or risk control systems that were put in place by different departments of Indian Railways last year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:17 PM, Sun - 4 June 23

Hyderabad: Could the Balasore train accident have been avoided? Yes, it appears, had the Indian Railways considered the lacunae pointed out by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) much in advance in 2021 itself.

The CAG had warned the Union Government about glaring holes in the barriers or risk control systems that were put in place by different departments of Indian Railways last year.

Despite the CAG’s findings in different aspects, especially maintenance, the Union government did not initiate measures for addressing and fixing the safety lacunae, it appears, leading to the devastating tragedy at Balasore, Odisha.

The CAG in its report on ‘Derailment in Indian Railways’ in March 2021 specifically mentioned that a systematic mechanism for monitoring of implementation of policies, processes and procedures to prevent recurrence of such incidents at other locations was missing.

More importantly, there was glaring negligence in track inspections. Out of the identified 350 cases, track inspections were done only in 181 cases. The shortfall of Track Recording Car (TRC) inspections had adverse consequences on the quality of assets with implications on safe operations of trains on these routes, the report points out.

The report also indicates that of the total 217 accidents in the last 4 years, 75 percent were due to derailment. There were also 211 accidents due to signal failure.

Citing an inquiry report, the CAG mentioned that derailment of Seemanchal Express occurred in February 2019 in the ECR. In the report, it was mentioned that the TRC run over the section was overdue by four months, which could have given vital inputs for defects in tracks.

Interestingly, the main reason for shortfall in inspections was assigned due to non receipt of the programme for running the TRCs to be prepared and finalized by Research Design and Standards Organization, Lucknow.

Another important lacuna pointed out by the CAG was inadequate staff. The Indian Railways managed the maintenance activities with vacancies in workforce and with nominal outsourcing. This revealed that the required steps were not taken for adequate staffing in safety category, which can impact quality of maintenance, the report said.