IRDAI invites applications for posts of Assistant Manager

Candidates in the age group between 21 to 30 years as on May 10 are eligible to apply.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:46 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

Irdai

Hyderabad: The Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Manager (AM) grade. The selection will be made based on the marks obtained in the online preliminary examination (objective type), descriptive examination, and interview.

There are a total of 45 vacancies available in the AM grade and the last date for submission of online applications is May 10. However, the date of the preliminary examination is yet to be announced.

Only online mode of applications will be accepted and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website www.irdai.gov.in by paying an application fee of Rs 750.

For more details, candidates can visit the vacancies section of the IRDAI website.