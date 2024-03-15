Is India part of Apple’s Vision Pro global roll out plan? Find out

While the virtual keyboard currently supports only English (US) and Emoji, limiting it to the United States now, the addition of more languages suggests the expansion of the Vision Pro's reach to other countries.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 March 2024, 06:38 PM

Vision Pro

Apple is may soon make its Vision Pro available in more regions outside America. The tech giant is planning to introduce 12 new languages to the virtual keyboard ahead of the launch, according to a report on MacRumors.

Will India be a part of the expansion plan?

The list of 12 languages that may be supported by the Vision Pro are Cantonese, Simplified Chinese, French, French for Canada, German, Japanese, Korean and English variants UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore and Japan.

Going by the speculated list of language options being made available on the device, an Indian launch does not seem to be a part of the scheme at this point of time.

That said, Apple may launch their product in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and United Kingdom.