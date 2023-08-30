‘Is this not ‘revri’ culture’, Sibal takes a dig at PM over LPG price cut

Kapil Sibal's comments came as a veiled reference to PM Modi's last year's remarks that some state government's were indulging in "revri" culture to secure votes

New Delhi: Former Union minister and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Centre’s decision to cut LPG prices, saying when Opposition parties give relief to the poor, it becomes “revri” culture.

“PM ji, Rs 400 relief for Ujjwala is not revri culture? This is for poor households I guess. Glad you have remembered them. Am sure you will think of them more as 2024 approaches. But when Opposition parties give relief it becomes ‘revri’ culture. Jai ho,” Sibal wrote on X (formerly twitter). Sibal’s comments came as a veiled reference to Prime Minister’s last year’s remarks that some state government’s were indulging in “revri” culture to secure votes.

The Union Cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on Tuesday had announced a Rs 200 cut in the prices of cooking gas cylinders.The beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will get this subsidy on top of the existing subsidy available to them.

