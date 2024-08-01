ISB, AIG hospitals collaborate to include AI in healthcare programme

The Max Institute of Healthcare Management (MIHM) of ISB and clinicians from AIG Hospitals will be involved in developing advanced AI skills and understand AI’s implementation in clinical practices

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB) on Thursday announced collaboration with Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) Hospitals for an initiative ‘Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Programme’, to foster innovation and excellence in healthcare delivery and enhanced patient experience.

The Max Institute of Healthcare Management (MIHM) of ISB and clinicians from AIG Hospitals will be involved in developing advanced AI skills and understand AI’s implementation in clinical practices which will potentially elevate patient outcomes in both diagnostic as well as therapeutic aspects, the press release said.

Dr D. Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospitals, said, “This collaboration is a leap towards integrating AI in healthcare, promising to revolutionise patient care across India and would set an example for other countries.”

Sarang Deo, Professor, Operations Management, Deputy Dean – Faculty and Research, Executive Director, – MIHM, stated: “We are generating new insights on the underlying drivers of AI success, especially pertaining to people (behavioural science) and processes (systems science).”