ISBC boost for school cricketers in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:58 PM, Mon - 12 September 22

Hyderabad: In a bid to provide a platform for school cricketers and groom the talent from grassroots, the Indian Schools Board for Cricket (ISBC) was formed officially, under the guidance of former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar, in Hyderabad on Monday.

The founder-CEO of ISBC Sunil Babu Kolanpaka said the main aim of the body is to encourage the talent from nook and corners of the country who struggle to get opportunities and infrastructure despite having bundles of talent.

“India has such a huge talent pool in schools but it lacks organised structure in grooming school cricketers. The ISBC’s vision is to give an opportunity to all those children who believe they can play cricket but are less fortunate. Our focus is on building infrastructure, conducting camps and cricket tournaments for different age groups. We are focusing on the 13-17 age group and we will scout talent throughout India. We will have an Indian School of Talent League and from there we are planning to conduct the School World Cup for the ICC member countries,” said Sunil Babu.

He also revealed that they will work in tandem with the State units and BCCI for the growth of cricket.

Meanwhile, Vengsarkar said the grassroots talent requires support to come into limelight.

Sighting the example of Yashasvi Jaiwal, who hails from a remote area, he said there was no dearth of talent. “There is immense talent in rural India but there are no opportunities. Since Mumbai has so many school tournaments, the school children have good exposure. All top class Indian cricketers from Mumbai have played the school tournaments. We need that kind of infrastructure, right structure and talent scouting. Cricket in Telangana will grow with him and many will play for the country in the future,” he added.