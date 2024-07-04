Mahabubabad: Young man ends life after losing Rs 1 Lakh in Cricket betting

According to reports, Sadhu Sanjay Reddy lost money on online cricket betting and fearing that his parents might scold him, he consumed pesticide.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 July 2024, 09:24 AM

Representational Image

Mahabubabad: A young man died by suicide, allegedly by consuming pesticide after losing Rs. 1 lakh in cricket betting in Riponi village of Dantalapalli mandal of the district onThursday.

The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.