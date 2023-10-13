ISG raises concerns over social media misinformation on health

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:48 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Hyderabad: The Indian Society of Gastroenterology (ISG) on Friday has raised concerns over the negative impact of social media on public health and the abundant availability of misinformation on such platforms, which misguides the gullible into adopting unproven and unscientific treatment modalities, ultimately causing harm to individuals.

Raising these pertinent issues on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Co-chairman of National IMA Covid Task Force, Dr Rajeev Jayadevan said that recently the Kerala chapter of ISG discussed these issues.

Dr Rajeev Jayadevan also shared vital preventive measures for NAFLD (Non alcoholic fatty liver disease), recommended by ISG, Kerala chapter.

The term NAFLD (Non alcoholic fatty liver disease) represents a spectrum of liver ailments and is one of the most common liver diseases worldwide. It assumes further importance with the possible risk of liver cancer. It is one of the most common indications of liver transplantation and is strongly associated with Metabolic Syndrome and its various components of heart disease, the ISG said.

We are concerned that many instances of harm including liver failure have occurred after individuals used single and multi-ingredient supplements. It is advisable to avoid unproven supplements. The ISG does not endorse or recommend any products that claim to prevent liver disease.

Important advisory from ISG to prevent liver disease:

Lifestyle modifications including weight reduction, regular exercise and dietary changes

Avoid/ minimize use of alcohol. There is no safe/lower limit for alcohol use

Minimize and monitor the use of potentially hepatotoxic medications

Such medications can be taken while undergoing treatment for TB and other life-threatening conditions.

Liver health is preserved primarily by avoiding injury

Liver health can’t be maintained by consuming products that claim to be protective.

Utmost caution should be exercised before taking any medication purporting the ‘cure’ fatty liver or liver cirrhosis