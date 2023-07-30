Ishaan Khatter, Sobhita Dhulipala set stage ablaze at India Couture Week 2023

On Saturday night, Ishaan and Sobhita showcased the designers' "Equinox" collection at Taj Palace in Delhi.

By ANI Updated On - 05:03 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

New Delhi: Ace designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna’s fashion show at the ongoing India Couture Week saw actors Ishaan Khatter and Sobhita Dhulipala acing their fashionable look as showstoppers.

Sobhita looked smoking hot in a thigh-high slit shimmery silver ensemble. On the other hand, Ishaan was dressed in a shiny blazer.

Take a look at the pictures here:







The two literally raised the glam quotient on the runway.

Here’s the video of Ishaan and Sobhita walking the ramp with a dash of class and sass.

Their showstopper camaraderie impressed audience. Several fans of them requested filmmakers and producers to cast them together in films or shows.

“Woah..they look hot. It would be a pleasure to watch them together in a film,” a social media user commented.

“Love their walk.. someone please cast them together,” another one wrote.

Speaking of Rohit and Rahul’s collection ‘Equinox’, it is inspired by the celestial geometry of Autumn Equinox. It draws inspiration from a phenomenon of the same name where the sun lines up with the earth to make day and night equal halves. This repeating moment in time holds ancient celebration, changing seasons and celestial romance in the grip of its truths.

The duo’s collection marries faith and fable, with architecture and craft to birth a collection that is equally balanced.

Rohit and Rahul’s show marked the fifth day of India Couture Week 2023, which kickstarted on July 25. It will run till August 2.