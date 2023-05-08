Ishan Kishan replaces injured KL Rahul in WTC Final squad

Published Date - 09:30 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

Mumbai: The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Ishan Kishan as a replacement for K.L. Rahul, who will miss the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia to be played in London next month.

Rahul suffered an injury to his right upper thigh while fielding during Match 43 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 1.

After consultations with specialists, it has been decided that Rahul will undergo surgery at the earliest followed by rehab at the National Cricket Academy for the same. He is ruled out of the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia, the BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah informed in a release on Monday.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has also clarified on the injuries sustained by Jaydev Unadkat and Umesh Yadav, both of whom look doubtful for the WTC Final, which will be played from June 7-11, 2023 at The Oval, London.

Jaydev Unadkat sustained a left shoulder injury by tripping over the side rope while bowling in the nets. A specialist consultation has been sought and the left-arm fast bowler is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru undergoing strength and rehab sessions for his shoulder. A decision on his participation in the WTC final will be taken at a later stage, the release informed.

Umesh Yadav sustained a minor left hamstring injury during Match 36 of IPL 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 26.

The fast bowler is currently under the care of the KKR Medical Team and has started low-intensity bowling as part of his rehab process. The BCCI Medical Team is in regular touch with KKR Medical Team and is closely moni’oring Umesh’s progress, the BCCI informed.

A call on his availability for WTC Final too will be taken at a later date.

India’s squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.