Israel-Hamas war: Congress extends support for Palestinians, calls for ‘ceasefire and negotiations’

A resolution passed during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting today, the party called for a ceasefire.

By ANI Updated On - 06:49 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

New Delhi: A day after condemning the “brutal attack” on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, the Congress on Monday extended support for Palestinians.

The resolution passed by Congress supported the rights of the Palestinian people.

“The CWC expresses its dismay and anguish on the war that has broken out in the Middle East where over a thousand people have been killed in the last two days. The CWC reiterates its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-government and to live with dignity and respect,” the resolution passed by the Congress said.

It further said that the CWC calls for an “immediate cease-fire and for negotiations” to begin on all outstanding issues including the imperative issues that have given rise to the present conflict.

Earlier on Sunday, the Congress appeared cautious and avoided questioning the Government on its stand in relation to the fresh conflict which can have domestic electoral ramifications.

“The Indian National Congress condemns the brutal attacks on the people of Israel. The Indian National Congress has always believed that the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people for a life of self-respect, equality and dignity must be fulfilled only through a process of dialogue and negotiations while ensuring the legitimate national security interests of the Israeli people. Violence of any type never provides a solution and must stop,” Congress communication head Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

According to Israeli local media cited by The Times of Israel, the death toll in Israel has jumped to 800 Israelis since Saturday’s attack. According to the Israeli government, over 2400 people have been injured as well, according to Hebrew media reports.

Earlier expressing solidarity with Israel over the rocket strikes launched by Hamas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India’s thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families.

“Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour,” PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter).