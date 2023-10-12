Israel-Hamas War (Day 6 Updates): Benjamin Netanyahu’s Wartime Cabinet, Joe Biden’s Support & Others

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:22 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Hyderabad: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a prominent opposition leader have formed a wartime Cabinet to oversee the response to a recent attack by Hamas militants. The new wartime Cabinet comprises Netanyahu, Benny Gantz (a senior opposition figure and former defense minister), and current Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as per a statement by Gantz. This Cabinet will exclusively focus on matters related to the ongoing conflict.

